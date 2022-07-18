Leeds midfielder Jamie Shackleton is set to join up with Charlie Cresswell on loan at Championship side Millwall for the 2022/23 season.

22-year-old Shackleton has missed Leeds’ pre-season tour of Australia in order to push through his loan switch.

He follows teenage centre-back and England Under-21 international Cresswell to The Den where he will work under Gary Rowett.

Jamie Shackleton is close to a Leeds United exit after reportedly agreeing a loan move with Millwall (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

South London Press report Shackleton is due for a medical with his loan move set to be all tied up this week.

Unlike Cresswell’s straight loan deal, Shackleton’s switch could be made permanent next summer in a similar situation to Tyler Roberts who joined fellow London side Queens Park Rangers on loan earlier this window.