Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes makes huge Leeds United claim - but Rashford and Sancho disagree

Manchester United forward Bruno Fernandes says that his visit to Elland Road to face Leeds United will be a highlight of the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

By Flora Snelson
Monday, 18th July 2022, 12:55 pm

The 27-year-old has a fantastic track record against the Whites, having scored more goals against the West Yorkshire side than any other team he’s faced.

In four encounters, Fernandes has put a whopping six goals past United ‘keeper Illan Meslier, as well as grabbing a pair of assists.

In his first meeting with Leeds, Fernandes had a hand in half of the goals as the Whites fell to a 6-2 defeat to their old rivals in a behind-closed-doors fixture in December 2020.

Th second time around, he found no such luck as the Manchester side drew a blank with a goalless draw in Fernandes’ first trip to Elland Road in April 2021.

In LS11 last season, the Reds rediscovered their shooting boots and Fernandes was responsible, once again, for half of the goals as Ralf Rangnick’s side inflicted a 4-2 defeat on Leeds.

It comes as no surprise, then, that Fernandes is eyeing up another Elland Road visit as he looks ahead to the new Premier League season.

COLOGNE, GERMANY - AUGUST 15: In this UEFA Handout picture Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United speaks to the media during the Manchester United Press Conference ahead of the UEFA Europa Semi-Final match between Sevilla and Manchester United at the RheinEnergieStadion on August 15, 2020 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by UEFA - Handout/UEFA via Getty Images)

At the launch of Manchester United’s new away kit, a trio of Reds stars were invited to share at which fixture they were most looking forward to wearing it.

While Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford agreed that the derby game at Premier League holders Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium was their most-anticipated away trip, Fernandes produced a different answer.

“I know it is a big one for the fans,” he said, “and I have scored loads of goals against them.”

"So, Leeds.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road on February 20, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
