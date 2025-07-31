The Leeds United transfer target landed in France on Thursday morning after opting to join Marseille.

Leeds United transfer target Igor Paixão has spoken publicly for the first time since picking Marseille over a move to Elland Road, with the winger ‘really happy’ to be joining the French giants.

Leeds came painstakingly close to getting a deal over the line for Paixão, having received email confirmation from Feyenoord that they would accept an offer worth €35m (£30.3m) in total during Saturday’s pre-season friendly win over Paderborn. Elland Road chiefs were also able to table salary terms the 25-year-old’s camp were happy with but there was still some way to go before a contract was signed.

When the YEP initially reported on meetings between club chiefs and Paixão's representatives, Marseille were a known rival and after seeing two bids rejected, the Ligue 1 outfit eventually tabled an offer close to that of the Whites. A number of high-ranking Elland Road officials - and even Brazilian compatriot Lucas Perri - tried to lure the winger to West Yorkshire but he picked southern France instead.

Paixão's camp told the YEP this week that Marseille’s ability to offer Champions League football helped sway a ‘very difficult’ personal and family decision, with the exciting winger set to sign a five-year contract. Foot Mercato now report he was greeted by fans at Marseille Provence Airport on Thursday morning and posed for pictures with the club scarf.

"I feel good,” he told RMC Sport, as quoted by Foot Mercato. “I'm really happy to be here. It's a great atmosphere. It's fantastic, incredible. OM is a big club in Europe, it's really good. I'm happy. Go OM!"

What next for Leeds United after Igor Paixão blow?

Paixão is now set to undergo medical tests in Marseille before his €35m move is officially confirmed, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side set to break their current €32m transfer record on the winger. For Leeds, it’s back to the drawing board and a list of alternative options as recruitment chiefs look to bounce back from the blow.

Club sources described Paixão as a ‘unique opportunity’ given his age, experience and ability to create goalscoring chances on his own, albeit alternative targets are thought to be on their radar. Leeds aren’t likely to leap into a move for their next wide target and instead, will go back to discussing and working on player profiles.

They still want to add a marquee winger to Daniel Farke’s squad and are also keen on a top-level No.9, with known interest in Paixão’s Brazilian compatriot, Rodrigo Muniz. The Whites saw a £32m bid rejected by Fulham earlier this summer but remain on their toes in case an opportunity arises between now and September 1.

Farke has two more friendlies during which he is expected to lean closer towards a strongest-XI which will take to the field against Everton. Both Joel Piroe and free agent arrival Lukas Nmecha have looked sharp so far in pre-season while Willy Gnonto grabbed himself a couple of goals in Germany.