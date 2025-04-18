Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's on-loan winger looks to have found his groove going into the promotion crunch period.

Graham Smyth has lauded Manor Solomon for producing one of his best performances all season when it mattered most against Preston - with the winger’s return to form easing concern surrounding Dan James’ injury.

Solomon had gone nine games without a goal until the point at which he curled a wonderful early opener beyond Preston goalkeeper David Cornell, producing the kind of effort Leeds fans had been longing for ever since his arrival on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. The 25-year-old then played a role in his side re-taking the lead following Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s leveller, with a brilliant cross bundled in by Jayden Bogle to ensure a massive three points remained at Elland Road.

An equally enticing cross for James at Middlesbrough means Solomon has now played a direct role in Leeds’ last three goals, which have produced six points to take Daniel Farke’s side clear at the top. The Whites head to Oxford United this evening and will likely be without Welsh winger James, who faces a late fitness test having suffered a hamstring injury at the Riverside.

But the Championship Player of the Season contender wasn’t massively missed as Leeds created a hatful of chances against Preston and a big reason for that has been Solomon, who shouldered the burden as tormenter-in-chief. And YEP chief football writer Smyth believes that return to form has come at the perfect time.

Graham Smyth: Manor Solomon form has been ‘massive’ for Leeds United

“One point I wanted to make at the minute for Leeds is that the loss of Dan James is not good at this stage of the season, but it's mitigated slightly by the fact Manor Solomon is back at his absolute best,” Smyth told the YEP’s Inside Elland Road podcast. “That was among the best performances we’ve seen from him this season and it comes after a spell… he’s not quite ready to admit he had a bad spell but he said he was a bit unlucky with goals and assists during that spell.

“I think we can agree he wasn't at the same level he has been in recent games. But he pops up with the assist at Middlesbrough, and then against Preston scores an absolutely stunning goal, a classic, very reminiscent of the one he scored against Leeds for Fulham in the FA Cup. A goal that he tells us he used to score all the time for Shakhtar [Donetsk] and Fulham, and then the injury at Spurs has stopped him being able to do that.

“He was absolutely buzzing about proving to himself and everyone else that he can do that again. He recovered sufficiently that he can come in on his right foot and bend the ball with that force into the far corner. Solomon was so dangerous and he did what Dan James has done all season, coming up with big moments. It was massive for Leeds that Solomon performed like that.”

