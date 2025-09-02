Leeds United endured a difficult transfer deadline day as they eventually fell short in their pursuit of attacking reinforcements. Elland Road chiefs made a late push for Harry Wilson and even had a flight booked, but club sources told the YEP that after suggesting a deal sheet be submitted, Fulham had a change of heart and pulled out at the last minute.

Daniel Farke was unmistakably clear in his desire to strengthen in forward areas during the window’s final days and previously admitted it would be ‘difficult’ to survive without those additions that never came. But Leeds could still add to their squad via the free agent market, with no deadline for the signing of players with no club.

Admittedly, the pool of free agents is unlikely to be the place where Leeds find their difference-maker but some interesting options are available, including plenty of internationals, a goalscoring Championship promotion hero and a Champions League winner. The YEP rounds up 12 potential options below, as per Transfermarkt.

1 . Takehiro Tomiyasu Position: Right-back | Age: 26 | Former club: Arsenal | Transfermarkt value: £15.6m | YEP verdict: Leeds got their full-back cover in James Justin and look well set defensively. The Japan international is also out with a long-term knee injury.

2 . Kurt Zouma Position: Centre-back | Age: 30 | Former club: West Ham | Transfermarkt value: £8.7m| YEP verdict: A free agent as things stand but looks set to join Romanian outfit CFR Cluj. Leeds don't need centre-back reinforcements anyway.

3 . Sergio Reguilon Position: Left-back | Age: 28 | Former club: Tottenham Hotspur | Transfermarkt value: £5.2m | YEP verdict: Has been linked with a move to Leeds in years gone by but left-back cover not needed, and would likely carry high wages from his spell in north London.

4 . Jamal Lewis Position: Left-back | Age: 27 | Former club: Newcastle United | Transfermarkt value: £2.2m | YEP verdict: Came through at Norwich City under Farke but career has stalled in recent years. Spent last season on loan at Sao Paulo in Brazil.

5 . Josh Brownhill Position: Midfielder | Age: 29 | Former club: Burnley | Transfermarkt value: £12.2m | YEP verdict: Leeds need goals and the former Burnley captain would bring them, but midfield is well covered especially once Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka return. Has reportedly turned down a move to Wolves and knocked back a huge wage offer from Leicester City.