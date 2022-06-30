Former Elland Road favourite becomes free agent

Ex-Leeds United full-back Ezgjan Alioski is reportedly set to terminate his contract at Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

After four years in West Yorkshire, Alioski departed Elland Road last summer with 170 Whites appearances to his name.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old made 15 goal contributions across 28 league appearances last season as Al-Ahli failed to survive relegation from the Saudi Pro League.

Reports say that the defender has terminated his contract with the Middle Eastern club, with Turkish side Trazbonspor among those interested in securing his services.

Former Leeds United defender Gjanni Alioski. Pic: Piroshka van de Wouw.

Liam McCarron leaves Leeds United

Young Leeds United defender Liam McCarron has departed Elland Road to join Championship club Stoke City in a permanent switch.

The 21-year-old has made 38 appearances for the Whites Under 23s since joining the club from Carlisle United in the summer of 2019.

In December, McCarron made his first and only senior appearance for United, stepping off the bench to play nine minutes of Leeds' 4-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

Liam McCarron departs Leeds United with one senior appearance to his name. Pic: Stu Forster.

Whites monitor Eredivisie winger

Leeds United are tracking PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke, according to 90min.

Since making his England debut aged 15, the London-born winger has made 21 appearances for the Young Lions.

PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke. Pic: Olaf Kraak.

The 20-year-old has made six goal contributions across 18 Eredivisie appearances this season and also participated in Champions League Qualifying fixtures.