The Whites have already announced a pre-season tour of Australia with games against Aston Villa, Brisbane Roar and Crystal Palace taking place next month, but before they head Down Under Jesse Marsch’s men will take on Championship side Blackpool at York City’s Community Stadium.

Upon their return from Australia, Leeds are to host Italian side Cagliari at Elland Road six days before the start of the Premier League season.

The game against Blackpool, who could feature ex-Leeds defender Oliver Casey among their ranks, will kick off at 7pm on Thursday July 7 in York.

Cagliari, who were relegated from Serie A at the end of last season having finished just one point away from safety, visit Elland Road at 6pm on Sunday July 31. Leeds took on the Italians in a friendly in Sardinia three years ago, drawing 1-1 and after the game Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani hinted at a stronger link between the two clubs. Cagliari were due to visit Leeds for a return fixture in the summer of 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to that.

Tickets for the Blackpool game are already on general sale and will be sold by York Stadium Management Company, with ticket information for the match against Cagliari still to be announced.

Marsch’s side begin their Premier League campaign on August 6 with a home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

