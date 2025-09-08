Leeds United enjoyed a steadily-impressive start to their Premier League campaign with four points from three games in August. Daniel Farke’s side were strong at home, beating Everton 1-0 before a goalless draw against Newcastle, and while a 5-0 thumping at Arsenal cannot be ignored, few would have turned down such a start.

The presence of two Champions League opponents last month makes it more encouraging and as the season’s first international break comes to a close, Leeds can look forward to a slightly easier fixture run - on paper, at least. Farke’s men aren’t back at Elland Road until the end of this month but might fancy their chances at picking up a point or two on the road.

And a favourable run of fixtures into October presents a real opportunity for Leeds to put a decent number of points on the board before things get tricky again through winter. Below, the YEP takes a look at what the next six gameweeks look like for Farke’s side and their Premier League rivals.

20th: Wolves Next 6 fixtures: Newcastle (A), Leeds (H), Spurs (A), Brighton (H), Sunderland (A), Burnley (H)

19th: Aston Villa Next 6 fixtures: Everton (A), Sunderland (A), Fulham (H), Burnley (H), Spurs (A), Man City (H)

18th: Fulham Next 6 fixtures: Leeds (H), Brentford (H), Aston Villa (A), Bournemouth (A), Arsenal (H), Newcastle (A)

17th: Newcastle United Next 6 fixtures: Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Arsenal (H), Nottingham Forest (H), Brighton (A), Fulham (H)

16th: West Ham Next 6 fixtures: Spurs (H), Crystal Palace (H), Everton (A), Arsenal (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

15th: Brentford Next 6 fixtures: Chelsea (H), Fulham (A), Man Utd(H), Man City (H), West Ham (A), Liverpool (H)