It’s set to be a big weekend of action for Leeds United both on the pitch and behind the scenes with the club currently occupying a place in the relegation zone. The Whites are on an eight game winless run and have lost their last four Premier League fixtures in a row, leaving head coach Jesse Marsch under pressure

Their final fixture of October is a tough one as they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool but the Reds have also had their own struggles in this campaign so there will be pressure on both bosses. Meanwhile, the club continues to be active in keeping an eye out for potential January recruits with the next transfer window a little over two months from opening.

Here are the key headlines concerning Leeds United on the morning of Wednesday, October 26.

Romano echoes Marsch stance

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has said that Leeds United are still backing Jesse Marsch as their manager, despite the American’s recent struggles and some speculation over hiring a replacement. The Italian said: “The Leeds United board is still backing Jesse Marsch as of today, so no news on a replacement, despite some speculation about his future and replacements.”

This stance echoes what the YEP have reported on the future of Marsch in recent days.

Leeds ‘scouts spotted’ at Celtic Park

Scottish national title The Scotsman claim that Leeds United scouts were present at last night’s UEFA Champions League clash between Celtic and Shakhtar Donetsk. It’s unclear who the players watched will have been.

Nunez boost for Liverpool with striker set to be fit for Leeds match