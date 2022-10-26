The beta version of the popular football management simulation game has been released and the results for the 2022/23 campaign are very interesting.

The current Premier League season is over a quarter of the way complete and the table currently looks very different to how many pundits and supporters might had predicted - including for Leeds United.

Arsenal currently top the table with a two-point advantage over reigning champions Manchester City in second while Tottenham Hotspur are third. Chelsea sit outside of the top four on goal difference but do have a game in hand over Newcastle United who have started to live up to the potential of their mega-wealthy ownership. Manchester United sit fifth, newly promoted Fulham are sixth and Liverpool are in eighth after a disappointing start to the season that has all but ruled Jurgen Klopp’s side out of a potential title race.

At the opposite end of the table it’s Championship play-off winners Nottingham Forest who sit bottom while Wolverhampon Wanderers and Leeds United join them in the drop zone. Leicester City sit just above the bottom three in 17th place while there’s just three points separating Brighton & Hove Albion in ninth and Southampton in 16th, with the rest of the remaining teams in the division sandwiched in between. Of course, there is still a long way to go in this campaign and things will now doubt change drastically between now and May.

Meanwhile, gaming fans are celebrating the beta release of Football Manager 23, the latest edition in Game Freak’s popular football management simulation franchise. The game will be released fully on 8 November with a new ‘Squad Planner’ and ‘Experience Matrix’ at the heart of a Recruitment revamp.

Using FM23, we’ve simulated seven months into the future to take a look at how the game predicts the 2022/23 Premier League season will finish up. It’s safe to say there were more than a few surprises including Liverpool drastically outperforming their real life stars, United finishing way below expectation and bottom three that catches the eye.

Here is how the 2022/23 Premier League table looked at the end of the season in our simulation:

1. Liverpool - 86 pts W 26, D 8, L 4 Photo Sales

2. Manchester City - 81 pts W 24, D 9, L 5 Photo Sales

3. Arsenal - 71 pts W 20, D 11, L 7 Photo Sales

4. Chelsea - 68 pts W 18, D 14, L 6 Photo Sales