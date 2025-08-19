'Suffer together' - Leeds United debut star reacts to massive Everton win with honest assessment
Leeds United debutant Gabriel Gudmundsson believes a combination of heart and suffering helped his side earn a massive three points against Everton on Monday.
The left-back enjoyed an outstanding performance as Leeds kicked off their 2025/26 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over David Moyes’ Toffees. Fellow summer arrival Lukas Nmecha got the decisive goal from the spot on 84 minutes, following a James Tarkowski handball, with all new signings making positive contributions.
Gudmundsson was among the most impressive of those debutants, with the Swedish international providing a constant threat down the left and linking up brilliantly with Willy Gnonto. That quality was combined with the energy to cover huge ground down the flank and a strength in defence during those rare moments when Everton countered.
“I really enjoyed that one, I can tell you that,” Gudmundsson told LUTV. “It was the first game which was really important for us to start very well. We know what it means to get three points today. We know that we have two upcoming games. It's going to be really tough. But, yeah, we showed real confidence. We showed heart today. We suffered together. We played very, very well. So I think we really deserve three points today.”
Gudmundsson enjoyed plenty of attacking freedom during a first-half which Leeds completely dominated, with Daniel Farke’s side harnessing the Elland Road atmosphere to overwhelm their visitors. Everton failed to register a single shot on goal in the opening 45 minutes but did hold out to finish the half level at 0-0.
Leeds United clean sheet a huge boost
An experienced Everton side started growing into the game shortly after half-time, with the introduction of Jack Grealish helping them to get up the pitch and build attacks. Leeds were made to endure small pockets of pressure before Nmecha’s eventual winner but remained solid, with Gudmundsson part of a back-four and goalkeeper who kicked things off with a well-deserved clean sheet.
“We're going to suffer, but we have to suffer together,” the 26-year-old added. “We have to be compact. But again, it's a mix of it. We need to be good on the ball like we were in the first half. And I think when we are so dominant, we also need to reward ourselves. That was only the missing part in the first half really.
“But yeah, in the second half they had a little bit more, but we know we stay compact, we were solid, we suffered together, and then we got the chance and we scored. So really happy for Lucas and really happy for everyone to get the three points.”
Gudmundsson and his defensive teammates will likely have to do a lot more suffering this weekend, with a trip to title challengers Arsenal on the cards. Mikel Arteta’s side also kicked their campaign off with a 1-0 win, theirs against Manchester United, and will look to pin Leeds back in the same way Leeds did to Everton.
Fellow new signing Jaka Bijol could make his debut at the Emirates, having missed Monday’s opener due to a suspension carried over from last season with Udinese. The Slovenian would have to displace one of Pascal Struijk or Joe Rodon, however, both of whom were excellent against Everton.