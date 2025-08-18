Leeds United left it late to beat Everton 1-0 on Monday night.

Daniel Farke was happy to see his side rewarded for a ‘dominant’ overall performance with all three points after a late goal and the protection of a clean sheet.

Leeds kicked off their Premier League season with a massive three points, leaving it late to beat Everton 1-0 with Lukas Nmecha the goalscorer. James Tarkowski was penalised for a handball just beyond 80 minutes and after a lengthy VAR check, the striker fired beyond Jordan Pickford and into the bottom corner.

The Whites came out much the better side straight from kick-off, utilising the Elland Road atmosphere to get at Everton. First-half chances fell to Joel Piroe, Dan James and Willy Gnonto among others but none seriously tested Toffees goalkeeper Pickford.

Leeds continued to apply pressure throughout the second-half and that eventually paid off when Tarkowski was penalised, with Nmecha’s finish sending Elland Road into raptures. Farke’s side continued to press and harry their visitors and after seven minutes of added-time, were able to celebrate a brilliant victory.

“I think overall it was a tight game, a hard fight win but well deserved,” Farke said. “Outstanding performance, very dominant in the first half and nearly 70% possession. I was a bit worried because a newly-promoted side, such a dominant period, and the start of the second-half had good chances, normally you need a goal.

“At Premier League level one moment can change momentum, an experienced side like Everton can take advantage, score a goal, take advantage and then we’d get praise for a good performance but no points. Pretty pleased we could reward ourselves with a late goal and to protect a clean sheet. Always have to be switched on.”

There were concerns over the fitness of captain and star midfielder Ethan Ampadu, who was writhing in pain after a late second-half challenge. The Welshman looked set to come off but after a resounding chant of his name around Elland Road, he battled to keep playing.

Ampadu was eventually replaced by Ilia Gruev and was not 100 per cent comfortable when coming off. But Farke was optimistic his midfielder hadn’t suffered anything too serious.

“He’s a key player for us, He sets the tone,” Farke said of Ampadu. “Important for our defensive stability. We think it's just a bruise but we will see.”