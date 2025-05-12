Leeds United have been linked with interest in the Everton striker ahead of a busy summer.

Former Everton defender Ashley Williams doesn’t expect Beto to be first-choice striker under David Moyes next season amid recent links to Leeds United.

Beto emerged as a possible summer target for Leeds last week, with Sky Sports initially revealing interest in the 27-year-old striker. The report claimed Daniel Farke could have more than £100million to spend this summer, with up to £30m set aside for four key positions, one of which is at No.9.

The YEP understands a move for Beto could prove difficult for a number of reasons, not least the fact he will be Moyes’ only senior striker going into the summer as things stand, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract due to expire. There is also the prospect of Everton strengthening a positional rival before getting their own house in order regarding transfers.

But Moyes is planning an overhaul of his attacking options on Merseyside and despite pulling away as Everton’s top-scorer in the Premier League with his eighth for the campaign at Fulham on Saturday, uncertainty remains over his future. Speaking on Match of the Day after the Toffees weekend win at Craven Cottage, presenter Gary Lineker posed a question.

He said: “Beto scored again today, Ashley, lots of talk of changes at Everton coming up this summer. Can you see him leading the line next summer?”

Beto question answered amid Leeds United transfer links

“No, I think David Moyes will want somebody else, but I think he’s a very good second option,” former Toffees defender Williams responded. “He’s proved that since Moyes has come in. He works so hard for the team and his movement is actually quite good as you see here, that’s a good run off his defender.

“Here again that’s a good run in between the centre-halves down the channel, he does that ever so well, and then he’s trying to find somebody in the box. He does this all game for his team, and that’s what you want from your striker, making that in-to-out run which is difficult to mark, centre-backs don’t want to go out there.

“Here, you see he’s picking up the ball on the halfway line, holding it up, which he’s very good at, if you’ve got someone up front who can do that, it’s always good for your team. With Beto, he’s been brilliant since David Moyes has come in, they needed someone who’s powerful and strong up front.”

Should Everton bring in a first-choice striker of their own, then it remains to be seen what the future holds for Beto, who is only two years into a four-year contract on Merseyside. The Liverpool Echo reported over the weekend that despite being ‘initially unconvinced’ when returning as manager in January, Moyes has taken a liking to the Guinea-Bissau international.

Beto has scored some important goals as Moyes oversaw his side’s climb away from relegation trouble and is therefore said to ‘hold value’ with the manager. The Echo add a move to Leeds appears unlikely at this stage of the summer, which echoes the YEP’s understanding that a deal would only become possible later in the window, if Everton tie Calvert-Lewin down to a new deal while also bringing in a first-choice No.9.