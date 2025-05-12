Leeds United will have some tough decisions to make this summer as preparations for their Premier League return kick into gear.

Former Leeds United striker Brian Deane believes Joel Piroe will need to be replaced as first-choice No.9 this summer with a new frontman one of two transfer priorities.

Piroe scored 19 goals in 46 games on his way to the 2024/25 Championship Golden Boot this season but has limited top-flight experience, having played briefly in the Eredivisie before joining Swansea City in 2021. Neither he nor 21-year-old Mateo Joseph have any Premier League minutes under their belts while Patrick Bamford will turn 32 in September and missed much of the campaign with various injury issues.

As such, Leeds are expected to prioritise signing a new striker this summer and reports of interest in Everton frontman Beto suggests significant top-flight experience is wanted by Elland Road recruitment chiefs. And Deane, who scored 45 goals across two spells in West Yorkshire, expects a top-level signing who will give opposition defenders a ‘tough time’.

"They need a new striker, I’ve said it for years," Deane told The Yorkshire Post. "We're dealing with the Premier League now. You need strikers that are going to cause the opposition problems. They're going to have to contribute goals, but also be able to give the centre-backs a tough time.

“Anybody who's played the game at the top level will tell you the same thing. You can't get away from the fact that if you haven't got a team that causes the opposition a headache, then you're never going to win a game."

The initial report surrounding Beto from Sky Sports also expanded on Leeds’ summer plans, with a possible transfer budget of more than £100million for at least four key positions. A new striker and first-choice goalkeeper are wanted alongside top-level additions in central defence and midfield, with up to £30m allocated for each spot.

Whether that full £30m is spent remains to be seen and Leeds have shown an eye for a bargain, not least the arrivals of Jayden bogle and Ao Tanaka last season for less than £8m combined. Reports of interest in Tanaka’s Japan teammate, Hidemasa Morita, suggest a fee of less than £7m could lure him away from Sporting CP.

"Putting a number on it is very difficult because you can spend £30m on a player, and that player might only be worth £10m in reality," Deane added. "You can throw paint at a wall. It doesn't mean you're going to produce a Michelangelo. They need a strong spine.

“Your central midfield area needs to be able to compete, and your forwards need to be able to cause the opposition problems. The midfield is the backbone and the spine of your team, and it has to be able to compete because that's where everything emanates from.

“Leeds should focus on the forward position and central midfield to be competitive in the Premier League next season. You can pick up some good players from the Championship with potential, which will cost less. But your squad has to be balanced between experienced players and potential."

