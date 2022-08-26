Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young Whites trio set for exit

Leeds United are willing to let go of Mateusz Bogusz, Ian Poveda and Cody Drameh, according to Sky Sports News.

All three departed Elland Road on loan at the start of last season, though Bogusz and Poveda returned early after suffering major injuries.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drameh, though, excelled at Cardiff City and was awarded the Bluebird’s Young Player of the Season award before returning to West Yorkshire.

The defender played every minute of United’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Barnsley on Wednesday night – but he is reportedly among the young players which Leeds are willing to let go of ahead of the transfer window deadline next Thursday.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: A Leeds United fan during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

England star hails Elland Road atmosphere

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden said he enjoys playing in the atmosphere created by Leeds United fans.

The 22-year-old got two assists as Pep Guardiola’s side claimed a 4-0 win at Elland Road in April.

Though United were on the brink of relegation, fans didn’t lose their sense of humour and sustained an atmosphere that Foden found intimidating.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Cody Drameh of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"It can be scary, definitely,” Foden said.

"They feel so on top of you. Always shouting, throwing paper at me last time, but you know I enjoy them occasions, playing against big teams like Leeds and the atmosphere they create.

"I think it's good for us, it’s good for the Premier League as well to have atmospheres like this.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 6, 2022 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Marsch being cautious with Bamford

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch says a decision is yet to be made on Patrick Bamford’s availability against Brighton.

The striker has not played since he was brought off at St Mary’s after moving awkwardly during the first half of United’s 2-2 draw with Southampton.

Marsch said he had a close call to make ahead of last weekend’s Chelsea fixture – and again, he’s in the same position as Bamford moves close to full fitness.

“The big question mark is Patrick Bamford,” said Marsch. "We think he's doing well and moving forward.

"The performances of the team allows us to be patient, but we still have a call to make on this weekend.