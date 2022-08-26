Leeds United news: England star hails Elland Road atmosphere as young Whites trio prepared for exit
Leeds United face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday – here are Friday’s key headlines.
Young Whites trio set for exit
Leeds United are willing to let go of Mateusz Bogusz, Ian Poveda and Cody Drameh, according to Sky Sports News.
All three departed Elland Road on loan at the start of last season, though Bogusz and Poveda returned early after suffering major injuries.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United ‘told asking price’ for star forward as ‘decision made’ over Tottenham transfer interest
-
2
Major difference in Cody Drameh's Leeds United situation amid Championship loan interest
-
3
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and matchday picture gallery as Whites defeat Barnsley
-
4
Manchester City star Phil Foden makes 'scary' admission about Leeds United fans
-
5
Leeds United predicted line up v Brighton - food for thought as 3 players near return
Read More
Drameh, though, excelled at Cardiff City and was awarded the Bluebird’s Young Player of the Season award before returning to West Yorkshire.
The defender played every minute of United’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Barnsley on Wednesday night – but he is reportedly among the young players which Leeds are willing to let go of ahead of the transfer window deadline next Thursday.
England star hails Elland Road atmosphere
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden said he enjoys playing in the atmosphere created by Leeds United fans.
The 22-year-old got two assists as Pep Guardiola’s side claimed a 4-0 win at Elland Road in April.
Though United were on the brink of relegation, fans didn’t lose their sense of humour and sustained an atmosphere that Foden found intimidating.
"It can be scary, definitely,” Foden said.
"They feel so on top of you. Always shouting, throwing paper at me last time, but you know I enjoy them occasions, playing against big teams like Leeds and the atmosphere they create.
"I think it's good for us, it’s good for the Premier League as well to have atmospheres like this.”
Marsch being cautious with Bamford
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch says a decision is yet to be made on Patrick Bamford’s availability against Brighton.
The striker has not played since he was brought off at St Mary’s after moving awkwardly during the first half of United’s 2-2 draw with Southampton.
Marsch said he had a close call to make ahead of last weekend’s Chelsea fixture – and again, he’s in the same position as Bamford moves close to full fitness.
“The big question mark is Patrick Bamford,” said Marsch. "We think he's doing well and moving forward.
"The performances of the team allows us to be patient, but we still have a call to make on this weekend.
"We want to put him in the best possible physical position to pick up where he left off.”