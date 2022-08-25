Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamford made a staggered pre-season return, slowly building up to a 90-minute run-out against Cagliari at the end of the summer friendly schedule. His 2021/22 season was ravaged by a series of injuries, including ankle, quad and foot problems.

Leeds anticipated a niggle or two impacting the striker as he came back for this campaign and exercised caution when he suffered a minor groin problem against Southampton. He sat out the 3-0 win over Chelsea and the midweek Carabao Cup victory against Barnsley.

Marsch says his number nine is progressing towards fitness but there’s no certainty over involvement on the south coast.

“The big question mark is Patrick Bamford,” said the head coach.

"We think he's doing well and moving forward. The performances of the team allows us to be patient, but we still have a call to make on this weekend. We want to put him in the best possible physical position to pick up where he left off.”

Marsch has also been without Junior Firpo, who sustained an injury at the start of pre-season against Blackpool, and Luke Ayling who has been working his way back to full fitness after knee surgery at the end of last term.

Stuart Dallas [femoral fracture, surgery] and goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel [car crash, surgery] are the club’s two long-term absentees, while Mateusz Bogusz is nearing a return to action following a knee operation at the start of the year.

EARLY NIGGLE - Patrick Bamford was withdrawn in the first half of Leeds United's second game of the season at Southampton with a groin issue. Pic: Getty

Firpo and Ayling are likely to rejoin training next week according to Marsch.

"Junior, Luke, we think they'll be in training next week and potentially [Mateusz] Bogusz as well,” he said.

"Stuart is months away but working really hard.”