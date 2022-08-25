Manchester City star Phil Foden makes 'scary' admission about Leeds United fans

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since United arrived in the Premier League in the summer of 2020, Foden has only once experienced LS11 at full strength, with City’s first visit to Elland Road taking place behind closed doors.

But the one encounter Foden had with the Elland Road faithful in April 2022 was sufficient to make a strong impression on the young player – even though his side emerged ran out 4-0 winners.

The England international assisted two of the four goals Pep Guardiola’s side put past Illan Meslier as the Whites fought desperately to swerve relegation earlier this year.

But the rout – which itself was a marked improvement from the 7-0 defeat suffered on the reverse – did not dampen the spirits of the watching crowd.

Fans screwed up pieces of paper, laid out on seats to spell out ‘Yorkshire’ in recognition of the Roses derby, and launched them at players on the pitch – an experience Foden hasn’t forgotten.

"It can be scary,” Foden admitted, “definitely.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Phil Foden of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road on April 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"They feel so on top of you. Always shouting, throwing paper at me last time, but you know I enjoy them occasions, playing against big teams like Leeds and the atmosphere they create.

"I think it's good for us, it’s good for the Premier League as well to have atmospheres like this.”

This summer, Foden was reunited with Three Lions teammate Kalvin Phillips as the Yorkshire Pirlo made a £42m switch to the Premier League champions.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Foden explained why he was pleased to see the former Whites midfielder.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City celebrates with team mate Phil Foden after scoring their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road on April 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Yeah it nice to obviously bring Kalvin [here], I know him well from the international team, I get on with him really well, so it's nice that he's here,” Foden said.

"We're good friends, and hopefully I can help him any way I can, because I've been here for a few seasons and I understand Pep [Guardiola] a little bit more.”