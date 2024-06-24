Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has secured a second successive season-long loan move to Everton but there is no option for the Toffees to make it a permanent deal.

The Whites confirmed Harrison will once again ply his trade at Goodison, having featured 29 times for Everton in the Premier League last season, scoring three goals and adding three assists. He played 35 times in total for his loan club and scored a further goal in the FA Cup. Everton finished the season 15th in the table, 14 points clear of the drop zone but for much of the campaign it was another relegation dogfight for Harrison, who experienced two in a row prior to that with Leeds.

Harrison was one of a number of players who exercised ‘escape’ clauses in their contracts after Leeds were relegated from the top flight in the summer of 2023. His exit was largely expected by club chiefs and came midway through August. There was no expectation this summer that Harrison’s wish would be to return to Leeds and play in the Championship and his contract was one of a small number that included a loan clause that could be reactivated. His intentions always appeared to be set on a second loan stint with the Toffees and though there have been reports that it is with a view to a permanent deal, the YEP understands there is no option for Everton to turn it into a full transfer at the end of this new loan.

A club statement read: “Leeds United can confirm Jack Harrison has decided to rejoin Everton on loan, ahead of the 2024/25 season. The winger initially joined the Toffees on a temporary basis last season, going on to make 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals. Harrison now remains on loan at Goodison Park until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.”