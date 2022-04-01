Double injury boost for Southampton clash

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch will have Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips available for selection for the visit of Southampton on Saturday.

The pair have both been sidelined with hamstring injuries since the Whites' 2-2 draw with Brentford in December.

After missing out on 14 Premier League games each, Cooper and Phillips were both on the bench for the Wolves clash and could feature tomorrow.

"They're both in contention to start," said Marsch.

"They're both probably not fully 90 minutes fit but really close.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Pic: George Wood.

"I don't think we can start both, it's potentially two subs we have to make.

"We'll think very carefully, we'll have a meeting today, I've spoken with them already, they're feeling good and looking even better.

"We're excited to have them back with us."

Barcelona full-back Sergiño Dest. Pic: ANP via Getty.

Luke Ayling lifts lid on living with a stammer

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has opened up on the experience of living with a stutter.

The 30-year-old says the speech disorder, which disrupts the flow of words as he speaks, made media interviews challenging at first.

But as time has gone on, he has become more comfortable.

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

"I have kind of got to a point now where I just don't care," Ayling said.

"If I do an interview and I have a stutter, I see a lot of things online where people say that I say then and like a lot.

"But that's my safety blanket kind of thing because I know I can get them words out.

"I see a lot of people who maybe don't know that I have got a stutter say 'all I can hear is then and like.'

"But I just got to a point where I just thought, 'do you know what, I am doing an interview with somebody who wants to speak to me and actually wants to hear what I have got to say so why am I scared to do it kind of thing because I shied away so long from doing it."

Whites eye young international

Leeds United have placed Barcelona full-back Sergiño Dest among their top transfer targets for this summer, according to TeamTalk.

The 21-year-old made his international debut for the United States Men's Soccer Team Under 17s in 2016 and has scored two goals over 17 appearances for the senior side.

Dest, when not injured, has been among the first name on Xavis' teamsheet this season across La Liga, Champions League and Europa League fixtures.