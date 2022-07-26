Whites youngster makes record-breaking switch
Leif Davis has left Leeds United to join Ipswich Town in a permanent transfer.
Since arriving at Thorp Arch from Morecambe aged 18 in 2018, Davis has made 14 senior appearances for Leeds.
The 22-year-old spent last year on loan at Championship side Bournemouth but joined the Whites’ pre-season tour of Australia as Jesse Marsch sought solutions to the left-back vacancy left by the injured Junior Firpo.
On his return, though, Davis signed a three year deal with the Tractor Boys, who paid a seven-figure fee for his services – which has the potential to be the most money paid by a third-tier side for a defender.
Jesse Marsch reveals training approach
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has explained how he encourages competitiveness in his players during training sessions.
The American has led the Whites through two weeks of preparations for the Premier League season on tour in Australia.
Down under, Leeds achieved a win, a loss and a draw against top flight sides Aston Villa and Crystal Palace and A-League club Brisbane Roar.
While training, Marsch revealed that he likes to split his squad into three games and pit them against each other in drills.
"Sometimes I do that in pre-season to create a competitive atmosphere and to also bring camaraderie so they enjoy the competition of the work every day,” Marsch said.
"I'll continue it probably through the week, so they keep pushing and the energy of what training is every day is at a very high level.
"Team spirit and togetherness is so important.”
De Ketelaere race hots up
The race for Leeds United transfer target Charles De Ketelaere is hotting up as rivals AC Milan consider raising their bid, according to Calciomercato.
Wanted by both clubs, the attacker reportedly favours a Serie A switch – but the Whites aren’t letting up their pursuit.
Last season, De Ketelaere made 21 goal contributions in 33 league appearances for Club Brugges and boasts Champions League and international experience.
In their efforts to get the deal over the line, the Rossoneri are reportedly thinking of raising their offer for the Belgian.