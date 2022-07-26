Whites youngster makes record-breaking switch

Leif Davis has left Leeds United to join Ipswich Town in a permanent transfer.

Since arriving at Thorp Arch from Morecambe aged 18 in 2018, Davis has made 14 senior appearances for Leeds.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old spent last year on loan at Championship side Bournemouth but joined the Whites’ pre-season tour of Australia as Jesse Marsch sought solutions to the left-back vacancy left by the injured Junior Firpo.

On his return, though, Davis signed a three year deal with the Tractor Boys, who paid a seven-figure fee for his services – which has the potential to be the most money paid by a third-tier side for a defender.

Jesse Marsch reveals training approach

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 17: Leif Davis of Leeds United in action during the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Suncorp Stadium on July 17, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has explained how he encourages competitiveness in his players during training sessions.

The American has led the Whites through two weeks of preparations for the Premier League season on tour in Australia.

Down under, Leeds achieved a win, a loss and a draw against top flight sides Aston Villa and Crystal Palace and A-League club Brisbane Roar.

While training, Marsch revealed that he likes to split his squad into three games and pit them against each other in drills.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Jesse Marsch the head coach / manager of Leeds United during the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

"Sometimes I do that in pre-season to create a competitive atmosphere and to also bring camaraderie so they enjoy the competition of the work every day,” Marsch said.

"I'll continue it probably through the week, so they keep pushing and the energy of what training is every day is at a very high level.

"Team spirit and togetherness is so important.”

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - JULY 17: Charles De Ketelaere of Club Brugge prior to the Belgian Supercup match between Club Brugge and KAA Gent at Jan Breydelstadion on July 17, 2022 in Brugge, Belgium (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

De Ketelaere race hots up

The race for Leeds United transfer target Charles De Ketelaere is hotting up as rivals AC Milan consider raising their bid, according to Calciomercato.

Wanted by both clubs, the attacker reportedly favours a Serie A switch – but the Whites aren’t letting up their pursuit.

Last season, De Ketelaere made 21 goal contributions in 33 league appearances for Club Brugges and boasts Champions League and international experience.