Leeds United defender leaves Whites to join League One side on permanent deal

Davis joined the Whites in 2018 from Morecambe and initially went into the Under-23s side before impressing and working his way into the first team set-up.
The defender was given his Championship debut for the club in a memorable 3-2 victory away at Aston Villa.
Davis made 14 appearances for the club, two of which were in the Premier League during the 2020-21 campaign.
The 22-year-old has now left the Whites to join League One side Ipswich for an undisclosed fee in the region of £1m.
Leeds United paid tribute to the outgoing defender, saying: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Leif the best of luck with the remainder of his career and thank him for his efforts whilst at Elland Road, most notably for being part of the 2019/20 promotion winning side.”