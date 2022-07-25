Leeds United defender leaves Whites to join League One side on permanent deal

Davis joined the Whites in 2018 from Morecambe and initially went into the Under-23s side before impressing and working his way into the first team set-up.

The defender was given his Championship debut for the club in a memorable 3-2 victory away at Aston Villa.

Davis made 14 appearances for the club, two of which were in the Premier League during the 2020-21 campaign.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PERMANENT MOVE: Leif Davis, above, has left Leeds United to join Ipswich Town. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images.

The 22-year-old has now left the Whites to join League One side Ipswich for an undisclosed fee in the region of £1m.