Jesse Marsch makes strong vow to Leeds United's fans and Elland Road admission

Marsch's squad are back on English soil following the completion of the club's pre-season tour of Australia which featured a victory against Brisbane Roar, defeat to Aston Villa and a draw with Crystal Palace.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will provide the first opposition of the new Premier League season on Saturday, August 6 as Marsch's side begin the new campaign in front of their own supporters at Elland Road.

Leeds will also step out at LS11 in the club's final pre-season friendly against Cagliari on Sunday evening, ahead of which Marsch has issued a promise to the club's fan-base.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch.

Marsch trained his players in three different groups for competitive drills in Australia and explained: "Sometimes I do that in pre-season to create a competitive atmosphere and to also bring camaraderie so they enjoy the competition of the work every day.

"I'll continue it probably through the week, so they keep pushing and the energy of what training is every day is at a very high level.

"Team spirit and togetherness is so important.

"Clearly, I have a tactical way of wanting our team to play and we have a mentality of the way we go about matchday, but it's really important to me every guy feels like he's a big part of what we do and there's a responsibility and commitment to each other that defines what we're trying to become and what this club is.

"Our fans demand that.

"When you come to Elland Road, if there's any sense of selfishness or lack of commitment from the group, they sniff it out immediately.

"That's certainly important to me and why I feel like I'm a good fit for what we're doing here at Leeds United."

Leeds signed off from their tour of Australia with Friday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in which Rodrigo fired Leeds ahead from the penalty spot only for the Eagles to equalise as Jean Philippe-Mateta finished off a swift counter attack.

Marsch was brought in to replace the sacked Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February as Leeds hovered dangerously above the drop zone and United sealed their top flight status on the final day of the season with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Brentford.

The club have since signed seven new recruits this summer and the Whites are on the hunt for another striker option to provide competition and cover for Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt and Rodrigo.

Taking to his social media page following the end of the tour Down Under, Marsch wrote: "Thank you Australia for a great two two weeks.

"The team is working tirelessly every day to improve and grow.