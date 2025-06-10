Longest serving Premier League managers: Where Leeds United's Daniel Farke ranks vs Arne Slot, Ruben Amorim & more

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

Daniel Farke is coming towards the end of his second year in charge of Leeds United.

The Premier League looks set for a major managerial change in the coming days as Thomas Frank swaps Brentford for Tottenham Hotspur. The impressive Danish head coach will call time on a near-seven-year spell at the Gtech Community Stadium to succeed Ange Postecoglou in north London, with Champions League football to look forward to.

Frank is still currently the second-longest serving Premier League manager but his tenure will soon reset to zero, bumping the likes of Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke up in the rankings. The German won Championship promotion and the title in his second season at Elland Road and will be given the best possible shot at completing a third.

There were plenty of top-flight managerial changes last season and so going into the 2025/26 campaign, Farke will actually be in the top-half of longest-serving Premier League managers. Take a look below to see how his Elland Road stint compares to future rivals like Arne Slot, Pep Guardiola and Ruben Amorim.

Time in charge: N/A

1. Brentford - Vacant (once Frank joins Spurs)

Time in charge: N/A | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Time in charge: N/A

2. Thomas Frank - Tottenham Hotspur (once confirmed)

Time in charge: N/A | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Time in charge: 146 days

3. David Moyes - Everton

Time in charge: 146 days | Getty Images

Time in charge: 148 days

4. Graham Potter - West Ham United

Time in charge: 148 days | Getty Images

Time in charge: 169 days

5. Vitor Pereira - Wolves

Time in charge: 169 days | Getty Images

Time in charge: 207 days

6. Ruben Amorim - Manchester United

Time in charge: 207 days | Getty Images

