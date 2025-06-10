The Premier League looks set for a major managerial change in the coming days as Thomas Frank swaps Brentford for Tottenham Hotspur. The impressive Danish head coach will call time on a near-seven-year spell at the Gtech Community Stadium to succeed Ange Postecoglou in north London, with Champions League football to look forward to.

Frank is still currently the second-longest serving Premier League manager but his tenure will soon reset to zero, bumping the likes of Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke up in the rankings. The German won Championship promotion and the title in his second season at Elland Road and will be given the best possible shot at completing a third.

There were plenty of top-flight managerial changes last season and so going into the 2025/26 campaign, Farke will actually be in the top-half of longest-serving Premier League managers. Take a look below to see how his Elland Road stint compares to future rivals like Arne Slot, Pep Guardiola and Ruben Amorim.

1. Brentford - Vacant (once Frank joins Spurs) Time in charge: N/A

2. Thomas Frank - Tottenham Hotspur (once confirmed) Time in charge: N/A

3. David Moyes - Everton Time in charge: 146 days

4. Graham Potter - West Ham United Time in charge: 148 days

5. Vitor Pereira - Wolves Time in charge: 169 days