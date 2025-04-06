'It doesn't' - Dan James fires defiant Leeds United message amid big change with Middlesbrough declaration
Dan James has fired a defiant Leeds United message upon a big Whites change and declared a Middlesbrough must.
Leeds went into the weekend clinging on the Championship’s second automatic promotion place on goal difference and needing to win at Luton Town to guarantee staying there.
Instead, a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road coupled with a 2-1 win for Burnley at Coventry City saw Leeds drop to third and sitting outside of the division’s automatic promotion places with just six games left.
James, though, speaking post match to LUTV, insisted that dropping out of top two changed nothing in his team’s approach to the final half dozen games, starting with Tuesday night’s clash at Middlesbrough.
Asked if dropping outside of the top two increased the pressure or whether the situation was exactly the same as it was before, James declared: “It's the same. We're all pushing for the same thing.
"It's obviously disappointing to get a point but it doesn't change anything that we do.
"We want to go into every game believing that we can win.
"Unfortunately that wasn't today but we have got a game Tuesday now and we have got to go in with the exact same belief."
