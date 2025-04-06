Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds have fallen out of the division’s automatic promotion places with six games left.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan James has fired a defiant Leeds United message upon a big Whites change and declared a Middlesbrough must.

Leeds went into the weekend clinging on the Championship’s second automatic promotion place on goal difference and needing to win at Luton Town to guarantee staying there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James, though, speaking post match to LUTV, insisted that dropping out of top two changed nothing in his team’s approach to the final half dozen games, starting with Tuesday night’s clash at Middlesbrough.

Asked if dropping outside of the top two increased the pressure or whether the situation was exactly the same as it was before, James declared: “It's the same. We're all pushing for the same thing.

"It's obviously disappointing to get a point but it doesn't change anything that we do.

"We want to go into every game believing that we can win.

"Unfortunately that wasn't today but we have got a game Tuesday now and we have got to go in with the exact same belief."