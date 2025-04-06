Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dan James struck a brilliant equaliser to draw Leeds level at Luton.

Whites star Dan James has given his assessment of Leeds United’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town with a point declaration and Whites praise.

Leeds needed a victory to ensure they would end the weekend in the automatic promotion spots but Daniel Farke’s Whites fell behind in the 15th minute as Isaiah Jones finished off a counter attack.

Speaking post match to LUTV, James declared that Leeds could not take satisfaction from a match ending in a draw due to the mindset of wanting to win every game.

The winger, though, admitted his Whites had made the task even harder for themselves by conceding a “cheap” early goal and praised his side’s response to the Hatters opener.

Asked if Leeds could take any satisfaction with a point, James admitted: “Of course not, we want to win every game.

"I think when you concede early at places like this it's always going to be tough. It's a fight.

“It's a really tough place to come to for everyone this season so we did well to get back into the game.

"We pushed to the end. We had chances, we just couldn't score that decisive goal."

Pressed on Luton’s direct, physical approach and if it was fair to say Leeds dealt with that, James reasoned: “I thought we dealt really well with it in the game.

"Obviously we concede a cheap goal where it's a counter attack and they cross it back stick and there's a free man and he puts it in the back of the net.

"But I thought their all round game, they had a long style of play and getting it out for a throw in and corners, it was really tough and I thought we dealt with it really well but we didn't capitalise on our chances which ultimately resulted in a draw. But it's always tough to come to these places, especially if you concede first."