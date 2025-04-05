Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds lined up at Luton with just a goal difference buffer in the automatic promotion places.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have dropped out of the Championship's automatic promotion places, failure to win at Saturday's lunchtime hosts Luton Town compounded by victory for Burnley at Coventry City.

Leeds created a fine chance with just three minutes on the clock as a brilliant cross from Manor Solomon picked out Dan James but the winger could only plant a soft free header into the ground and straight at keeper Thomas Kaminski.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solomon had been sent away after a very alert and quick throw out from keeper Karl Darlow who has taken the place of Illan Meslier between the sticks.

As Luton began to apply some pressure, Darlow showed safe hands to gather a couple of dangerous crosses into the area as the Hatters looked to bombard the Whites box.

But a superb save at the other end then denied Leeds a 14th-minute opener as Junior Firpo connected to a Solomon free-kick which was flying into the bottom left corner until Kaminski tipped the ball wide.

Leeds looked to turn the screw and Solomon cut in from the left and sent in a low curler which Kaminski again saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet Luton went ahead in the very next minute as more soft defending led to Isaiah Jones bagging a 15th minute opener.

After Willy Gnonto lost possession, Elijah Adebayo barged past Ao Tanaka and released Jordan Clark who evaded Joe Rodon to send in a low cross to which Jones arrived free at the back post to convert as Junior Firpo was dragged inside.

The Leeds response was initially limited and a charged down clearance fell to Joel Piroe who was unable to sort his feet out and Luton cleared their lines.

But the Whites gradually began to ask more questions of the Hatters defence and a cleared corner led to Leeds equalising in stunning style through Dan James with 28 minutes on the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hatters cleared their lines but the ball was retrieved wide on the right by James who cut inside past Adebayo before unleashing a terrific low strike from the edge of the box that flew into the bottom left corner.

In a very physical contest, United's Jayden Bogle was booked for mistiming a challenge and catching Alfie Doughty late on the touchline.

Luton continued to pepper the Whites box but Darlow easily saved an Adebayo header from a long throw launched into the mixer.

At the other end, James made a clever run across the Luton back line into the left side of the box and the winger was picked out but his cross was easily gathered up as the first half ended one apiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were no changes during the break but Luton were dealt an injury blow shortly after the restart as Adebayo was forced off and replaced by Tahith Chong.

But upon the restart only a brilliant save prevented the Hatters from taking the lead, the keeper getting down quickly to tip away a fierce drive from Thelo Aasgaard who had nipped in to beat Rodon before letting fly with his strong shot.

Leeds were having very little joy and had dropped to third in the table with Burnley now 2-1 up at Coventry City having initially been 1-0 down.

As the half hour mark passed, boss Daniel Farke made an attacking change in bringing on Patrick Bamford, the striker replacing an ineffective Gnonto and making his return from a hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 64 minutes on the clock, Leeds had not had a shot since James' strike for his goal in the 28th minute.

That finally changed in the 74th minute as James led a Whites break and slipped in Bamford's whose first time strike from just inside the box was well saved by Kaminski.

Nevertheless, it sparked Leeds into life and Luton survived some nervy moments to clear in a packed box as the Whites pressed to go 2-1 up.

A second change was then made as Brenden Aaronson was brought on to replace another very quiet attacker in Piroe with 11 minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Leeds squandered a glorious chance to go ahead in the 83rd minute as a fine ball across the box from James sailed all the way to Solomon who could only blast over the bar at the back post.

With five minutes left, Whites centre-back Pascal Struijk went down injured and had to be replaced as Max Wober was brought on.

Two more late changes saw Isaac Schmidt replace Solomon and Sam Byram come on for Jayden Bogle.

Leeds were given eight minutes of added time to bag a winner but it never looked likely as United’s autos destiny fell out of their own hands with six games left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United v Luton Town: Darlow; Bogle (Byram 87), Rodon, Struijk (Wober 87), Firpo; Ampadu, Tanaka; James, Solomon (Schmidt 87), Gnonto (Bamford 63), Piroe (Aaronson 79). Subs not used: Meslier, Guilavogui, Gruev, Ramazani.