Leeds United defender Joe Rodon withdrew from the Wales squad on Wednesday.

Craig Bellamy expects Wales to cope without a number of first-team players over the next week with Leeds United’s Joe Rodon the latest to withdraw from international duty.

Wales confirmed Rodon’s withdrawal from the September set up on Wednesday as one of four squad members to be replaced. There was no reason given for the centre-back’s return to West Yorkshire but the YEP understands he should be fit and ready to face Fulham next weekend.

Bellamy was already without Rodon’s Leeds teammate Ethan Ampadu ahead of this afternoon’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying opener at Kazakhstan. But the Wales boss insists his squad, which still includes Dan James and Karl Darlow, is ready to adapt to such issues.

"It has happened since I've been manager and, honestly, it was in the Nations League [last autumn]," Bellamy told Wales Online of the injury situation. “I was using a lot of players then.

“Now, why was I using a lot of players? Because it's going to take a lot of players [to qualify]. Now, we're ready for these type of scenarios. If we don't prepare for them, and when you do have this scenario, for instance, then you can get hurt."

What Bellamy could really do without is any other fitness issues and so a 3,000-mile trip to Astana is far from ideal. To compound that long and complex journey, Wales will face Kazakhstan on an artificial pitch this afternoon.

The surface has passed the ‘FIFA 2 Star test’ to ensure it meets professional, international standards but with most Welsh players used to walking out on pristine Premier League and Championship grass, it could present an issue. And Bellamy went into detail on how the change will affect his squad physically.

Pitch concerns for Wales and Leeds United winger Dan James

“We’re not exposed to it, we don’t play on it, I’m not a fan of it,” Bellamy added of the surface. “I don’t know [about an advantage]. The ball still moves. For me, it’s more what it takes out of your legs after the game.

“Grass, you got a tackle, your legs move, and there [artificial] it sticks, impact hits, you don’t rotate. On that, it sticks a lot more, so you’ll feel your ankles more. I anticipate more after what it’s going to take out of our legs and joints, than actually what it’s going to impact on the game. Some players actually quite like it.”

Leeds will be desperate to see James in particular come through this afternoon’s qualifier unscathed, given they are already light in attacking areas following the failure to sign Harry Wilson on deadline day. Once Bellamy’s side return from Kazakhstan they host Canada in a friendly, which should be less physically demanding.

James is now one of just four first-team contenders at Leeds away on international duty, with Ampadu and Ao Tanaka both injured while Noah Okafor and Willy Gnonto have not been called up. On Friday, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jaka Bijol will go head-to-head when Sweden face Slovenia while Ilia Gruev will be in action for Bulgaria over the next few days.