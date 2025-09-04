Charlie Crew was picked to represent Wales ahead of some ‘good players’ according to Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann insists the inclusion of Charlie Crew in this month’s Wales squad is evidence of the Leeds United loanee’s improving stance at international level.

Crew, who joined Doncaster Rovers on loan for the 2025/26 season last month, reunited with a few Leeds teammates in Cardiff this week after once again being called up to represent Wales. The 19-year-old joined Karl Darlow, Dan James and Joe Rodon in the squad, albeit the latter has withdrawn.

Wales kick off their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign at Kazakhstan this afternoon before a friendly on Monday against Canada, with hope Crew can pick up more valuable international experience. The teenager will hope to earn a second cap at some point over the next week, 15 months after his debut against Gibraltar.

With fixtures postponed only for the Premier League and Championship during an international break, League One Doncaster will have to host Bradford City this weekend without Crew. But head coach McCann is still delighted for the Leeds loanee to be away representing his country.

"It's great to see Charlie being called into the senior squad again," McCann told the Yorkshire Post. "There's some good players have been left out. I was speaking to Charlie about this the other day, [Cardiff City’s] Rubin Colwill isn't in the squad but Charlie's in there. I think it just shows what they think of Charlie as a young player and how he's impressed since he's been there.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for him and the first game's not just around the corner, it's out in Kazakhstan, so it will be an amazing experience. I did it myself when I played in League One and it's not nice when you're missing [club] games but to be called up by your country, there's not a better honour than that."

Charlie Crew Wales call-up explained amid Ethan Ampadu injury

Crew’s call-up is encouraging for parent club Leeds, who sanctioned a second loan move to Doncaster after he played a vital role in League Two promotion. The teenager has been able to step up from fourth-tier to third while maintaining some level of continuity, having grown familiar with McCann’s style of play during the 2024/25 campaign.

Crew might actually have benefitted from an injury to his Elland Road teammate, Ethan Ampadu, who missed out after picking up a knee issue during Leeds’ Premier League opening-weekend win over Everton. The 24-year-old’s absence left a huge gap in the midfield and speaking after confirming his squad, Bellamy explained that scenario encouraged him to provide more experience for younger options.

“It’s a shame with Ethan as I’ve only had him for four games,” Bellamy said. “There are a few positions where we don’t have depth, and to be an international team you need to have depth. When we lose someone like Ethan, we need numbers beneath him and in that area we are light. We need to expose players at a younger age and think of the next generation.”