The Leeds United defender picked up a minor knock against Newcastle but has gone away to represent his country.

Gabriel Gudmundsson has told Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson he is ‘flying’ despite picking up a minor knock during Leeds United’s weekend draw against Newcastle United.

Gudmundsson was forced off around the 80-minute mark on Saturday evening after another impressive display at left-back, with fellow summer arrival James Justin on to replace him. The 26-year-old was solid defensively and tireless going forward, playing through the pain of his injury before coming off.

Concerns over anything severe were quickly allayed as Gudmundsson jetted off to join the Sweden squad ahead of two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo, a flight he wouldn’t have been expected to take with fitness issues. And speaking ahead of Friday’s fixture against Slovenia, head coach Tomasson confirmed his defender is good to go.

“He says he's flying, so I hope he is,” Tomasson told Swedish outlet Aftonbladet of Gudmundsson. “He's okay.”

In another example Gudmundsson is fit and ready to go, the Leeds defender was put up for pre-match media duties on Wednesday in which he spoke of his start to life in West Yorkshire. In an interview with Sky Sports, he was also quizzed on his club’s summer business, insisting he is ‘satisfied’ with the state of Daniel Farke’s squad following Monday’s 7pm deadline.

“That’s a question for the club I think,” Gudmundsson said when quizzed on Leeds’ business. “I’m really satisfied with what we’ve got and with the squad. You can see we got four points against three very decent teams in the Premier League. I’m happy so far, let’s see what the outcome will be.”

Gabriel Gudmundsson fitness boost follows Joe Rodon development

Gudmundsson is not the only Leeds player who went into the international break with issues to manage. Joe Rodon suffered a nasty collision with Newcastle striker Will Osula last weekend and despite initially joining up with his Wales teammates, the centre-back has since withdrawn.

No official reason was given for the 27-year-old’s withdrawal by the Wales FA, who also confirmed Danny Ward, Jay Dasilva and Nathan Broadhead would leave the group. The YEP understands Rodon should be okay to feature when Leeds face Fulham at Craven Cottage next weekend.

First-team members Jaka Bijol, Dan James, Karl Darlow and Ilia Gruev are all expected to represent their respective nations over the next week. The former will almost certainly be part of the Slovenia side hosting Gudmundsson’s Sweden in Ljubljana on Friday evening.

Midfield pair Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka would have been involved on the international stage, were it not for a pair of knee injuries picked up last month. Noah Okafor might also hope for a future spot in the Switzerland squad once his fitness is proved.

Farke will be desperate to see his international stars come through this first break unscathed, with a big few weeks coming up as Leeds look to build on a steady August. The Whites kick off September with back-to-back away games at Fulham and Wolves before hosting Bournemouth, a period in which many hope points can be earned.