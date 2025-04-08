Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are now chasing Sheffield United and Burnley for a top-two spot.

Chris Wilder expects points to be dropped in the race for Championship promotion as his side aim to stay above Leeds United.

Sheffield United are one place and one point above Leeds in second, with both dropping points last weekend. Daniel Farke’s side came from 1-0 down to draw 1-1 at Luton Town and while there was disappointment at points dropped, results a few hours later meant disaster was avoided.

Wilder’s Sheffield United side also went 1-0 down away from home but were unable to find an equaliser at Oxford United, eventually falling to a shock defeat. With Burnley beating Coventry City, they went top to leave the Blades in second and all three automatic promotion contenders within two points of each other.

Defeat at Oxford put an untimely dent in Sheffield United’s promotion push and their performance did not go down well among some sections of the travelling support, who aimed verbal abuse and offensive hand gestures at players who came to applaud their support. Wilder later described that small section of fans an ‘absolute disgrace’ but those dropped points were a big relief for Leeds.

With Farke’s side now third, they are banking on the two above them dropping points - which has to happen at least once, with Burnley hosting Sheffield United later this month. But the pressure of a promotion race will throw up some curveballs and Wilder expects a few bumps in the road.

Chris Wilder expects ‘setbacks’ in promotion race with Leeds United

“The reaction to disappointment [vs Oxford] has been tremendous but we're always going to have setbacks through a season,” Wilder told The Star. “We might have a couple more between now and the end as well, but I'm confident and secure in my belief that this team will go to the end - with or without those supporters.

“We'll keep believing, keep consistent and keep driving this forward. There's still a hell of a lot of football to be played and I'm sure all three teams won't win six out of six. And if we do, then we know where that takes us.

“If not, we have to deal with it and move on. We focus on what we can focus on, which is the next game. Stick to our beliefs, replicate the behaviours we've shown all season and go again.”

Sheffield United and Leeds will both have the chance to bounce back quickly with a midweek round of fixtures on the horizon. The Blades host mid-table Millwall at 7.45pm while Farke’s side are due at in-form Middlesbrough 15 minutes later. League leaders Burnley face Derby County at Pride Park.

This midweek round of fixtures is the first of six left as Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley fight for two automatic promotion places. And with just two points separating the trio with 18 still to play for, plenty can change between now and May.

