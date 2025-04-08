The Italian forward was substituted after 63 minutes on Saturday and replaced by Patrick Bamford after a relatively ineffectual display in which he found himself marked out of the game by Luton Town's defensive midfielders.

Gnonto struggled at Kenilworth Road, his first league start since the turn of the year, but could be handed a second chance by Farke, against a side in Middlesbrough who are depleted in defence and likely to play a more expansive game, allowing greater space for Gnonto to exploit.

Farke's olive branch is not expected to extend to Largie Ramazani whose application in recent substitute appearances has been lacking, according to the manager's exacting standards.

The German is expected to stick with Dan James, who found the net with a sumptuous strike at the weekend, and Manor Solomon, who is eight games without a goal or assist and squandered a good opportunity to win the game for Leeds late on against Luton.

Here is the starting lineup we expect to see at the Riverside Stadium.

