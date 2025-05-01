Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke received a congratulatory text message from one of the stars of this week's Champions League instant classic.

Marcus Thuram scored a sensational flick to put Inter Milan 1-0 up against Barcelona after just 30 seconds, making it the fastest ever goal in Champions League semi-final history. It was just the first of a series of incredible goals as the European giants played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in their first leg clash. Ex-Leeds man Raphinha claimed an assist and forced an own goal on a memorable night that saw him surpass Lionel Messi's 13-year record for Barcelona goal contributions in a Champions League season.

Thuram has a Leeds connection too, however. The 27-year-old, son of France international legend Lilian Thuram, scored 16 goals and added seven assists for Farke when the duo worked together at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Farke congratulated by Inter Milan star

This week Farke, a former striker himself, spoke of his relationship with Thuram, who was among the first to offer congratulations to the German after Leeds secured promotion back to the Premier League.

"I don't want to take too much credit for the success of my strikers or my former strikers, but of course I have a soft spot for them and and especially also with my experience [as a striker], I can give a little hint but Marcus was a great talent anyway," said Farke.

"So I was perhaps his manager who put him the first time, more or less in a consistent role as a number 9, because before he quite often played on the wings or perhaps behind the striker and I trusted him to be a proper number 9, because he has everything for me. Meanwhile he has developed into a world class striker. And yeah, he was one of the first guys who also wrote me a little message once we were promoted about how much we deserve it and how happy he is. And of course, when he's there with an important goal or important game, and he does well, then he gets lots of compliments from me, but also sometimes a bit more stick about where he can improve - there's always joking around. But sadly, I can't take all the credit, because also his father, anyhow, gives him a few more hints, obviously a bit more like with the eye of a defensive player. He's a top class striker."

Joel Piroe given touchline message

Farke this season has made Joel Piroe his number 9 for the majority of the season, with cameo roles for Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford. Harry Gray has also come through the ranks to the fringe of the first team and was handed his senior debut as a substitute against Stoke City. The manager believes his own experience as a forward comes into its own for his players not when he's dishing out tips on how to play the role but when they're struggling in front of goal.

"So when I work with my strikers here, with Joel, or with Mateo, or with Patrick, or whoever plays in this role, yes, there is a hint here and there, but I also don't like to overdo it. It helps, especially a bit more in the everyday work that you know when a striker has a bit of a dry period, it happens. It's just the fate of a striker. And then it's more like to give some confidence and not make him even more nervous with some hints. Sometimes they just need the arm around the shoulder. It's more like, don't worry too much. And you've scored goals your whole life, and they will come back."

The manager also believes he knows what a striker needs to hear when decisions are taken that don't benefit the individual but are right for the team. That was the case on Monday night when he replaced league-leading goalscorer Piroe, who didn't find the net in the 4-0 rout of Bristol City but did contribute by setting up Willy Gnonto's goal.

"So a bit of understanding how you feel, how a striker like Joel feels when I substitute him and he still has a chance for the Golden Boot," said Farke. "Then to give him straight away, a few words of encouragement. That it's not just about the goals anyhow, that he was there was a fantastic assist for Willy. That it's just about the team. But the understanding for a striker helps sometimes."