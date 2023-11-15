Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United skipped into the international break on a run of three straight wins, ramping up the pressure on those above. Daniel Farke's men once had a 14-point gap between themselves and leaders Leicester City, but that gap has eroded to just eight, and the same distance separates them from second spot.

Leeds saw off Plymouth Argyle last time out to continue their fine form at home, but they will face bigger tests before Christmas. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Palmer on Greenwood

Former Leeds star Carlton Palmer believes Sam Greenwood - who has been impressing with Middlesbrough on loan - could yet make an impact for the Whites in the future.

“Some believe that Leeds are looking foolish over Sam Greenwood. The fact he’s doing well is exactly what Leeds United would have hoped for. This does not mean the player will sign for Middlesbrough," he told Football League World.

“He could end up going back to Leeds where he’s contracted until 2026. If the manager of Leeds gives him reasons to believe he will get game time and they’re back in the Premier League, he could go back.”

AFCON advantage

Leeds are set for a significant boost in their bid to close the gap on Championship promotion rivals and current first-placed side Leicester City.

The Whites are without a number of players this week and next as the final international break of 2023 gets underway. As many as 18 Leeds players could be in action for their countries at senior and youth international level, which is among the highest number of absentees of any Championship club.

After this month's international fixtures are complete, the next global break in the domestic football calendar will be in March, except for teams with players at the Africa Cup of Nations, which is due to take place in January and February next year.

The tournament scheduled to be hosted in the Ivory Coast will run from 13 January – 11 February, 2024. Leeds do not have a single senior player in Daniel Farke's squad who is eligible to represent a country at next year's AFCON tournament, although England youth international Darko Gyabi could declare for Ghana due to his parentage.

Leicester on the other hand, could be without a number of players, on an international secondment to the tournament. Nigerian duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, Zambia's Patson Daka and Ghanaian teenager Abdul Fatawu are all highly likely to be selected for their respective nations.

Meanwhile, summer signing Stephy Mavididi remains eligible for the Democratic Republic of Congo and has been approached previously by the country's federation with a view to representing the Leopards. Fringe attacker Wanya Marçal Madivádua could also join up with Angola, alongside ex-Whites winger Helder Costa, for the tournament if he receives a call-up.

In all, the Foxes could be without six first-team players for up to a month, including a throng of attackers. Iheanacho, Fatawu and Mavididi all featured against Leeds during United's 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium earlier this month, while Ndidi has established himself as a stalwart of the successful Leicester sides of the recent past since signing from KRC Genk in 2017. The Nigerian has made over 200 league appearances for the Foxes.

Gray bumped up

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has been promoted from the England Under-19 setup to the freshly-named Elite Squad for upcoming internationals against Italy and Germany.

The Leeds teenager continues on an upward trajectory with his latest call-up to what was previously known as England's Under-20s. There he will join fellow Leeds youngsters Mateo Joseph and Darko Gyabi who are also named in the Elite Squad to face Italy and Germany in the U20 'Elite League' competition.