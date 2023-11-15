Former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock says he expects the Championship promotion race to be won by Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

The veteran coach, who recently left his post at Huddersfield earlier this season, expects the Foxes and the Tractor Boys to 'edge' out Leeds in their bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Both sides above United are locked on 39 points headed into November's international break, but Leeds have managed to cut the gap to top spot from 14 points at the beginning of the month, to a mere eight with two-thirds of the season still remaining.

Leicester will also have to contend with the absence of a number of first-team players during January and February as the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway. Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Abdul Fatawu and Patson Daka are all expected to be called up by their respective nations, while Harry Souttar could represent Australia at the AFC Asian Cup along with Ipswich's Massimo Luongo.

Speaking to talkSPORT on Wednesday, November 15, Warnock said: "I think those two teams might just edge Leeds. Although Daniel [Farke] has really got them firing now.”