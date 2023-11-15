Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray has been promoted from the England Under-19 setup to the freshly-named Elite Squad for upcoming internationals against Italy and Germany.

The Leeds teenager continues on an upward trajectory with his latest call-up to what was previously known as England's Under-20s. There he will join fellow Leeds youngsters Mateo Joseph and Darko Gyabi who are also named in the Elite Squad to face Italy and Germany in the U20 'Elite League' competition.

Gray has made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Whites during 2023/24, since making his professional debut in the season opener against Cardiff City back in August.

The 17-year-old was a key member of the England squad at the Under-17 European Championships over the summer, after two seasons of standout displays for Leeds' Under-21s. Consequently, Gray was handed a first-team debut by new boss Daniel Farke in the 2-2 draw with the Bluebirds and has subsequently established himself as an important first-team player.

In September, Gray was named in England's Under-19 squad for the first time but was forced to withdraw due to a slight fitness concern, although he did make his bow at that particular age group a month later in fixtures against Wales, Montenegro and Austria - playing every available minute in European Championships qualifying.

Initially called up to the same cohort this month, Gray has now been promoted to the 'Elite Squad', formerly known as England's Under-20 group, in recognition of his performances for the Young Lions and senior exposure this season compared to agemates and youth international peers.

He is one of several youth internationals absent from Thorp Arch this week and next as the likes of Charlie Cresswell, Joseph and Gyabi, Charlie Crew, Jeremiah Mullen, Charlie Allen, Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto and a handful of others represent their countries at Under-21 level and below.

