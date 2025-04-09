Leeds United got themselves back on track in the race for promotion after beating Middlesbrough 1-0 on Tuesday night, with Dan James’ second-minute finish enough to ensure all three points returned to Elland Road. A first win in four saw Daniel Farke’s side go top of the Championship once again on a night in which their top-two rivals both dropped points.

Burnley drew 0-0 at Derby County but it was Sheffield United who came off worse, with a 1-0 loss at home to Millwall their second defeat against mid-table or bottom-half opposition in four days. The Blades are now third on 83 points, with Leeds and Burnley on 85 and the former top by virtue of a superior goal difference.