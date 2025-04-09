Leeds United got themselves back on track in the race for promotion after beating Middlesbrough 1-0 on Tuesday night, with Dan James’ second-minute finish enough to ensure all three points returned to Elland Road. A first win in four saw Daniel Farke’s side go top of the Championship once again on a night in which their top-two rivals both dropped points.
Burnley drew 0-0 at Derby County but it was Sheffield United who came off worse, with a 1-0 loss at home to Millwall their second defeat against mid-table or bottom-half opposition in four days. The Blades are now third on 83 points, with Leeds and Burnley on 85 and the former top by virtue of a superior goal difference.
There are now just five games left and 15 points to play for, with almost nothing to separate all three automatic promotion contenders. And with that in mind, the YEP has called on Artificial Intelligence tool Grok to predict what the final Championship table will look like in just three-and-a-half week’s time. Take a look below.