Leeds United are currently meandering their way through a tough transfer as they prepare for their first season back in the Championship. Naturally, a lot of players are linked to leave Elland Road this summer, but with Daniel Farke now cemented as the club’s new manager, the ship is starting to steady and the Whites are assessing their recruitment options.

Here are some of the latest updates on Leeds United as the action of the transfer window continues.

Leeds United want Premier League striker

Leeds may not be in the Premier League but it hasn’t stopped them from browsing the players it has to offer. According to The Athletic, the Whites are interested in snapping up Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge as they look to build on their attack in their bid to gain promotion at the earliest possible chance.

Surridge signed for Forest in January 2022 and enjoyed a strong start to his time at the City Ground, scoring seven goals including a hat-trick against Swansea. However, his first season in the Premier League with the Reds was a rather quiet one — he made just one start and scored the same amount of goals in 20 appearances.

Potential Meslier replacement on the radar

Amid the uncertainty of Illan Meslier’s future at Elland Road, Farke is considering his options in between the sticks and Fulham’s Marek Rodak has appeared on the radar as a potential option. That’s also via The Athletic, who are considering the 26-year-old as their new No.1.