Where the bookmakers expect Leeds United to finish and who is predicted to go up from the Championship after Daniel Farke appointment

Who the bookmakers think will win the 2023/24 Championship and how the arrival of the former Norwich City gaffer at Elland Road has impacted the market.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST

Leeds United finally have their new head coach in the door at Elland Road as Daniel Farke arrives to replace Sam Allardyce in the dugout.

The Whites were already amongst the favourites to be competing for automatic promotion next season but the arrival of the former Norwich City boss, a two time Championship title winner with the Canaries and previous Championship Manager of the Season award winner, looks to have strengthened their chances.

According to the bookmakers though, the Yorkshire club are still not the favourites to lift the title. Here are the latest EFL Championship title odds for the 2023/24 season:

Title odds = 100/1

1. Plymouth Argyle

Title odds = 100/1

Title odds = 100/1

2. Rotherham United

Title odds = 100/1

Title odds = 50/1

3. Birmingham City

Title odds = 50/1

Title odds = 50/1

4. Huddersfield Town

Title odds = 50/1

