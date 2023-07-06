Who the bookmakers think will win the 2023/24 Championship and how the arrival of the former Norwich City gaffer at Elland Road has impacted the market.

Leeds United finally have their new head coach in the door at Elland Road as Daniel Farke arrives to replace Sam Allardyce in the dugout.

The Whites were already amongst the favourites to be competing for automatic promotion next season but the arrival of the former Norwich City boss, a two time Championship title winner with the Canaries and previous Championship Manager of the Season award winner, looks to have strengthened their chances.

According to the bookmakers though, the Yorkshire club are still not the favourites to lift the title. Here are the latest EFL Championship title odds for the 2023/24 season:

1 . Plymouth Argyle Title odds = 100/1 Photo Sales

2 . Rotherham United Title odds = 100/1 Photo Sales

3 . Birmingham City Title odds = 50/1 Photo Sales

4 . Huddersfield Town Title odds = 50/1 Photo Sales