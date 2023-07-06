The Whites have secured the future of 17-year-old attacker Max McFadden on a one-year deal following his debut campaign last season.

McFadden joined from Colchester United’s youth ranks in August 2022 and has predominantly featured for Leeds’ Under-18 side, however has on occasion been involved for the Under-21 squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having initially signed on scholarship terms as a 16-year-old, McFadden’s form has been rewarded with a first professional contract.

Max McFadden signs his first professional contract with Leeds United (Pic: Leeds United)

An official press release on Thursday afternoon read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce Max McFadden has agreed terms on his first professional contract with the club, running until the summer of 2024.

“The 17-year-old who plays across the forward areas, has been seen primarily on the wings since arriving in the summer of 2022.

“A number of impressive performances in his 20 outings for the Under-18s side saw McFadden progress into the Under-21s, making three appearances in Premier League 2 towards the end of the promotion winning 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"McFadden ended the season with four goals and seven assists in his 26 appearances, throughout all competitions. He will now continue his development within the academy at Thorp Arch.

“Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Max on signing his first professional contract and we look forward to his future progress.”