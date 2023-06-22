Leeds United will welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road for their first game of the Championship season as they learned the order of their league fixtures on Thursday morning.

Their first away game is a trip to Birmingham City before they welcome former Under-23s coach Carlos Corberan to Elland Road with his West Brom side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between December 23 and January 1 Leeds will take on Ipswich Town, Preston North End, West Brom and Birmingham City before ending the season at home to Southampton at Elland Road.

Away from the pitch, the Whites are continuing with their search for a new manager with a new frontrunner said to be emerging while Everton are reportedly targeting a third Leeds player.

Vieira emerges as frontrunner for managerial vacancy

Ex-Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has emerged as the frontrunner to take over at Leeds United after ‘indicating an enthusiasm’ to replace Sam Allardyce at Elland Road.

According to a report in the Guardian, Daniel Farke and Scott Parker remain in contention. Widespread reports on Tuesday revealed Vieria’s interest in taking over at Leeds, after being sacked by Palace in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Arsenal midfielder left the club with the Eagles locked in the relegation battle, with Roy Hodgson replacing him and guiding the club to safety after most of the side’s final games came against sides in the bottom half.

Everton want to ‘pounce’ on Summerville

Everton and Feyenoord both want to sign Crysencio Summerville this summer following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

That is according to The Telegraph, with the Dutch winger expected to leave Elland Road this summer. The 21-year-old joined Leeds on a three-year deal in 2020 before penning a new four-year contract last summer. He scored four goals and provided two assists in 28 Premier League games last term.

A deal could reportedly be completed for £12m. Reports last week claimed Everton were eyeing moves for Leeds pair Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad