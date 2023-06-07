Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 Championship free agents who Leeds United could sign including players from West Brom, QPR and Stoke City - gallery

Leeds United are back in the Championship and will be eyeing an immediate promotion to the Premier League

By Harry Mail
Published 7th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

Leeds United need to make sure that they get their recruitment right this summer following their relegation from the Premier League. The Whites slipped out of the top flight after three years.

They also will be weighing up who to appoint as their next manager and have been linked with a whole host of names over recent times. Sam Allardyce took over at Elland Road for the final four games of last term but will not be staying on as manager next season.

Here is a look at 15 Championship free agents they could target over the next couple of months....

1. Ryan Manning, left-back

2. Maxime Colin, right-back

3. Michael Rose, centre-back

4. Callum Elder, left-back

