England are at theTa’ Qali National Stadium tonight to take on Malta as Gareth Southgate’s side line up for their latest UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

Meanwhile, there’s still plenty going on domestically at Leeds United who continue their search for a new head coach. One man who likely will not fill the vacancy is Brendan Rodgers with the Northern Irishman expected to be unveiled as Celtic’s new boss and a pundit has said the Scottish champions are ‘prbably a better option’ than the recently relegated Whites.

Elsewhere, a former Leeds boss has been ruled out of taking over at a national side in the immediate future by reports in his home country. Here are the latest Leeds United morning headlines on Friday, June 16:

Former Leeds United boss ‘ruled out’ of national team job

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch will not be the next manager of the USA men’s national team, according to the Kansas City Star. The American paper reports that the 49-year old was once thought to be one of the main candidates to take over the national side.

However, his agent has seemingly distanced himself from the role which has been vacant since the end of the 2022 season when Gregg Berhalter’s contract ended. The USMNT are looking for a new manager to help lead them ahead of the 2026 World Cup which will be hosted in the United States as well as Mexico and Canada.

Former Liverpool man says Celtic ‘a better option’ than Leeds United for Rodgers

Former Leicester City and Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers was one of the names linked with the job at Leeds United but the Northern Irishman looks set for a return to Scottish champions Celtic. According to one pundit, the Hoops are probably ‘a better option’ at the moment than the recently relegated Whites.

