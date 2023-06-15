Golf star Rickie Fowler revealed on Wednesday that himself and fellow PGA Tour aces Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were keen to become part of United’s new ownership group upon the impending purchase of the club by 49ers Enterprises.

The trio have been converted to the Whites cause by Matt Fitzpatrick’s Leeds-supporting caddie Billy Foster and Fowler revealed the news when speaking ahead of this week’s US Open.

The competition began on Thursday and the 34-year-old began with an almighty bang by making history as both himself and Xander Schauffele recorded an opening round of 62, tied for the lowest score in any round in men's major championship history.

Speaking about Leeds, Fowler had earlier told Sky Sports: “There is the group that's moving forward with being involved with Leeds. Myself, J.T. (Thomas) and Jordan (Spieth) potentially will be a part of it.

"It's cool to have those opportunities. I know we are looking into it. It will be fun if we get to be a part of it. If not, we'll continue to root for Leeds to see if we can help out Billy.

"Obviously they got relegated, but to be able to go to a Premier League game, Champions League. I feel like, obviously you call it football over there, we call it soccer here, it's a massive sport. I feel like it's continuing to get bigger in the States, but since I haven't been to a game I don't have the true appreciation until I've actually been able to go and be there and feel that energy."