Leeds United star makes big return but other options preferred to Whites man

There were contrasting fortunes for Leeds United stars Rodrigo and Willy Gnonto in Thursday night’s Nations League semi-final between Spain and Italy in the Netherlands.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 15th Jun 2023, 21:40 BST- 1 min read

Spanish international striker Rodrigo’s last outing for his country came back in November 2021 but the forward netted 13 goals in the 2022-23 Premier League season despite United’s relegation and was rewarded with a place in boss Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad for this month’s Nations League clashes.

The Whites striker came straight back into the starting line up for Thursday evening’s semi-final against Italy for whom fellow Whites ace Gnonto was named on boss Roberto Mancini’s bench.

Rodrigo started on the right hand side of a front three and featured prominently in a first half that ended 1-1 after Yeremy Pino’s third-minute opener was cancelled out by a Ciro Immobile penalty just eight minutes later. Rodrigo, though, was taken off at half-time as Marco Asensio was introduced as Gnonto stayed on the bench for Italy.

INTERNATIONAL RETURN: Leeds United striker Rodrigo battles with Italy's Nicolo Barella for Spain in Thursday night's Nations League semi-final at FC Twente Stadium in Enschede. Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images.INTERNATIONAL RETURN: Leeds United striker Rodrigo battles with Italy's Nicolo Barella for Spain in Thursday night's Nations League semi-final at FC Twente Stadium in Enschede. Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images.
Italy boss Mancini made five changes to his side as the contest developed but other options were preferred to Gnonto as the contest looked destined for extra time. Spain, though, who had been well on top, broke Italian hearts by bagging an 88th minute winner as former Stoke City Joselu netted from close range to seal a 2-1 win for his side.

Spain will now face Croatia in Sunday night’s final in Rotterdam after Italy take on the Netherlands in the afternoon’s third-place play-off.

