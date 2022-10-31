Ex-Liverpool man makes relegation verdict

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James insists that Leeds United should not get carried away after their historic Anfield win.

Arriving on Merseyside on the back of eight games without a win, Jesse Marsch’s side inflicted a first home defeat since March 2021 on the Reds on Saturday night. After Mohammed Salah cancelled Rodrigo’s early opener, Illan Meslier pulled off some stunning saves to keep the score level before Crysencio Summerville stole a late winner.

But as Whites fans were celebrating their team’s turnaround in form, James crushed the euphoria with a damning verdict on United’s performance.

“If Leeds continue playing like that for the rest of the season, then they will go down because you can’t allow the opposition to have nine shots on target every game,” he said.

“You have to be happy with the win. But understand what you need to do to make those wins are easier in the future.

“Liverpool are playing like a mid-table team, so you’re not even beating the best Liverpool side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whites went to Anfield to win, says Meslier

Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier has shrugged off suggestions that the Whites’ visit to Liverpool was a free hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making several crucial saves, the Frenchman played a starring role on a night when United gave hope to fans with a memorable victory to secure three well-needed points and leap clear of the drop zone

But despite the magnitude of their opponents, Meslier insists that the Whites did what they set out to do.

"When you play against Liverpool it's a massive club," said Meslier. "Everyone said like we have nothing to lose but sometimes it's false.

“We came with a plan and we wanted to play like this because it's very hard to play against this team. The counter attacks have been wonderful so it's great for us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time ticks on long-term Whites target

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long-term Leeds United target Ben Brereton Diaz could reportedly be available on a free next summer.

Instead of cashing in on the sought-after striker in January, Blackburn Rovers are hoping that the goals he scores this season will fire them into the Premier League - according to the Sun.

The Chilean international, whose contract expires in June, has scored eight goals in 18 Championship appearances so far this season.

If United do express interest in the 23-year-old, they could face a fight with the likes of AC Milan, Villareal and West Ham for his signature.