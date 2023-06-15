Leeds United supporters will be hoping that the club finally have a new head coach in place sooner rather than later as other clubs get a head start in the summer transfer window.

With the takeover of the Yorkshire club now complete, finding a replacement for Sam Allardyce will be top priority before the club can properly look at buying and selling players. Three names have emerged as candidates who ‘fit the profile’ of what the Whites are looking for but a recent report claims the club will still continue to talk with others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, a pundit has described a January signing by Leeds as the worst of the 2022/23 Premier League season and blames the club for the way they handled him. Here are the latest Leeds United morning headlines on Thursday, June 15:

Leeds United ‘still talking’ to managerial candidates

Per an article by Football League World, which references reports from Sky Sports, Leeds United have identified three names who all fit the profile of what they are looking for in their new manager. The are current West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke and ex-Fulham and Bournemouth gaffer Scott Parker.

However, the same report claims the Yorkshire club are ‘still talking to other candidates despite this’ with the suggestion being they are ‘keeping their options open’. Although Farke and Parker are currently without clubs, United would reportedly have to pay West Brom around £2 million in compensation if they decided to try and capture Corbrean from their EFL Championship rivals.

Leeds United signing dubbed ‘worst of the season’ by pundit

Middlesbrough icon Robbie Mustoe has labelled Leeds United’s Georginio Rutter as the ‘worst signing’ of the 2022/23 Premier League season. In an interview with NBC Sports, quoted by HITC, he made clear he doesn’t believe that is a reflection on the player but rather on the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The worst signing of the season, and this doesn’t exactly reflect the player, but the football club, is Georginio Rutter of Leeds United. The club-record signing, of a position that was badly, badly needed as a striker. They spent a record amount of money on a young striker that never played or very rarely played.