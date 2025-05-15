Leeds United are just a few weeks away from what chairman Paraag Marathe recently described as the most important summer in decades, with preparations underway for the return of Premier League football to Elland Road. Reports have suggested Daniel Farke could have more than £100million to spend and the expectation is reinforcements will arrive across multiple positions.

Preparing for the step up from Championship to Premier League is not easy, and clubs like Leeds need to get virtually every decision right to stand a chance of survival. Elland Road chiefs - albeit many of which have now left - were in a similar position five years ago as they prepared for their long-awaited top-flight return under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds got plenty of business done that summer, with a total of 13 combined incomings and outgoings as Bielsa attempted to build a squad fit for the Premier League. Those 13 players have enjoyed very different careers since, and the YEP has taken a look at what they’re all up to now below.

Barry Douglas - outgoing Douglas was loaned back into the Championship with Blackburn Rovers following promotion and enjoyed a good season at Ewood Park. Released by Leeds the following summer and returned to Polish outfit Lech Poznan, where he spent three more years. Still going strong at 35, playing for Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

Laurens De Bock - outgoing Sent out on a fourth loan spell in three years, spending two seasons at Belgian side Zulte Waregem before his Elland Road contract expired in 2022. Penned a year-long permanent deal with Zulte Waregem but left for Greek outfit Atromitos two months later, where he remains

Robbie Gotts - outgoing Introduced as a substitute in the Carabao Cup first round defeat against Hull City before joining League One Lincoln City on loan for the season. Another temporary switch to Salford City followed before a permanent move to League Two Barrow, where he has been virtually ever-present in midfield for four years now.

Jordan Stevens - outgoing His 2020/21 campaign was split between loan spells at Swindon Town and Bradford City, before he joined Gotts at Barrow for a couple of years. But the midfielder's contract was terminated by mutual consent in March 2023 and following a brief spell at Yeovil Town, he joined non-league Ilkeston Town.

Mateusz Bogusz - outgoing Still only 23, Bogusz has enjoyed a well-travelled career since leaving Leeds to join Logrones on loan in 2020. The attacking midfielder has since turned out for UD Ibiza, Los Angeles FC and Mexico City-based Cruz Azul, where he currently resides. And he's even earned four caps for the Poland national team this season.

Jean-Kevin Augustin - incoming/outgoing A name many in West Yorkshire will never forget. Leeds were eventually made to pay £15.5m of an £18m obligation, having initially argued it was invalid as promotion had not been won before the date set due to the Covid pandemic. The club were also made to pay Augustin £24.5m for breach of contract. He joined Nantes on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 before a move to FC Basel two years later. Still only 27 and currently playing for Motor Lubin in the Polish top-flight.