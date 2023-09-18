Watch more videos on Shots!

Leeds lined up for Sunday’s return to Championship action at Millwall sat in just 17th place but an impressive 3-0 victory at The Den saw Farke’s side soar into the division’s top ten for the first time this season. Leeds are now just two points adrift of a play-offs place and only six points away from the automatics ahead of Wednesday’s quick return to action at Hull City.

A decent start to the season has the Tigers sat in fifth place but the bookmakers expect the Whites to bag another big boost at MKM Stadium and leave with a third victory of the campaign. Despite being away from home, the Whites are strong favourites for the contest and no bigger than evens but odds-on with a few firms. Hull can be backed at 3-1 whilst the draw is on offer at 12-5.

