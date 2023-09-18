Watch more videos on Shots!

Rodon contested and won more aerial duels than any other player on the pitch as Leeds ran out eventual 3-0 winners at The Den. While the scoreline painted Leeds in a favourable light, the three points Farke’s men returned to West Yorkshire with was fully deserved, in part due to the defensive performance.

Leeds weathered an early storm in each half, while goalkeeper Illan Meslier pulled off three crucial saves during the contest. The Frenchman was protected for the most part by a resolute back-line, spearheaded by Welsh international Rodon who suffered a cut above his eyebrow towards the end of the first half but saw out the full 90 minutes in south London.

"The whole team [were important],” Farke said in his post-match press conference, reluctant to single out one individual in particular. “I wouldn't speak too much about just one player because it was also important that our offensive players did their job, they had pressure on the build-up they also came back [to defend].

Leeds United's Joe Rodon (top) in action against Millwall's Tom Bradshaw during the Sky Bet League Championship match at The Den, London. Picture date: Sunday September 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Millwall. (Photo: George Tewkesbury/PA Wire)

"Also our last row, Joe [Rodon] belongs to our last row, he had to be there with many clearances, was an aerial threat, even with a little cut under his eyebrow, he was willing to go [on], so he showed warrior mentality and that’s exactly what you need if you want to be successful at such a tough place – I think he was excellent today."

Rodon returned from a successful international break with Wales last week, recording back-to-back clean sheets against South Korea and Latvia. The Whites have also registered consecutive clean sheets for the first time since April 2022. Another shut-out in midweek against Hull City would be the first time Leeds have kept three clean sheets in as many games since July 2020.