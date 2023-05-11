Leeds United haven't made much progress on their Elland Road plans of late and no doubt a lot will depend on whether the club survives relegation from the Premier League.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and comments from key people at the club on the situation with the Whites' famous ground.

Plans changed

It was agreed in 2021 that Leeds would build a new training ground, as well as expanding Elland Road. But those plans were later withdrawn, with Leeds instead opting to expand the stadium to 55,000 seats, up from the current capacity of 37,608.

Further investment from the 49ers investment group will likely be required, but Whites CEO Angus Kinnear has said: “If we stay up this year, then construction wouldn’t start next year, but the process would.”

Furthermore, relegation and takeover uncertainty would put any plans around Elland Road on ice indefinitely.

Radrizzani’s thoughts

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani spoke about the possible expansion of Elland Road during an interview in 2022.

“I always said to Angus Kinnear, we’ll look at the expansion of the stadium when we’re in the third year of the Premier League,” he explained. “The chance to go back in the Championship is very high in the first and second year but much lower after. Now we can move on. Angus has initiated some activities to finance the project. It will be over £100million to renovate the West Stand and build it to a 55,000 capacity. We’re going step by step but, hopefully, we will move soon with a financial partner.”

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani reacts during a match

